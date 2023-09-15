Valero Energy Corp. VLO late Friday said that its board of directors has authorized a stock buyback of up to $2.5 billion, with no expiration date. The buyback is in addition to the amount remaining under Valero’s previous $2.5 billion authorization approved in February. Valero also said that Chief Technology Officer Cheryl Thomas plans to retire around Jan. 2. In the interim, Thomas will help with a transition, the company said. Shares of Valero were flat in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 1.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

