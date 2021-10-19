Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, “buy the {expletive} dip,” a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

