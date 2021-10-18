Valneva shares jump 30% after saying vaccine candidate outperformed AstraZeneca’s

Valneva shares jumped 30% in Paris trading after saying its coronavirus vaccine candidate outperformed AstraZeneca’s in a Phase 3 study, which met both its co-primary endpoints. Valneva said its vaccine had a neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate above 95% and that it had a better tolerability profile. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

