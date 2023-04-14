VanEck said Friday that it will implement a 2-for-1 split of its VanEck Semiconductor exchange-traded fund SMH. The ETF is expected begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on May 4, meaning it will start trading that day at half the price implied by the May 3 close. VanEck said there will be “no impact” on the overall value of the ETF. “VanEck periodically assesses its ETF lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investors,” VanEck said in a statement. “A number of factors are considered, including ETF market price, bid-ask spread and trading volume,” The ETF, which slipped 0.4% in premarket trading has soared 24.4% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has climbed 21.4% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.0%. The ETF has slipped 4.1% month-to-date, since it closed at an 11-month high of $263.19.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

