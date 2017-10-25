Varian Medical tumbles more than 6% after disappointing earnings, forecast

Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares dropped more than 6% in after-hours trading Wednesday following an earnings report that showed disappointing profit. The medical-device company reported fourth-quarter net income of $82.7 million, or 89 cents a share, on sales of $739 million, down from $747.2 million a year ago. After adjustments for restructuring and other effects, the company claimed earnings of $1.09 a share, up from $1.03 a share last year. Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.19 a share on revenue of $741.7 million, according to FactSet, and Varian had guided for earnings of $1.15 to $1.23 a share. The company’s outlook for its new fiscal year was also lower than expectations, as Varian said full-year adjusted earnings will be $4.20 to $4.32 a share on revenue of $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Analysts on average were forecasting adjusted earnings of $4.47 a share on sales of $2.8 billion. Varian shares fell lower than $101 in late trading after closing at $107.90.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story