The redesigned app, which rolls out over the coming weeks, will make it easier for users to access newer Venmo functions, such as cryptocurrency purchasing and management of debit and credit cards.
- Brett Arends’s ROI: If you’re a 401(k) investor, check your ‘risk aversion’—now - July 20, 2021
- Your Digital Self: Computer hacking may never fully go away even with the best new technology — and we may not want it to - July 20, 2021
- : Venmo ends global payments feed as part of app redesign - July 20, 2021