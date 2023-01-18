The combined dollar value of venture capital investments fell sharply in December against an unusually strong year-ago period, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Wednesday. The aggregate value of venture capital rounds totaled $19.71 billion in December, down from $59.3 billion in the year-ago month. December’s combined deal value fell 4% from the previous month. Venture capital deal volume fell to 1,104 transactions in December, from 2,545 in December, 2021. Fanatics Holdings Inc. drew the largest venture capital round in December with $700 million in funding led by Clearlake Capital Group LP. December’s total funding level of $19.71 billion was also below the $40.9 billion in December, 2020, and the $25.2 billion raised in December, 2019. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story