Vera Bradley shares jump after earnings beat expectations

Vera Bradley Inc. shares rose 4.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the accessories company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $359,000, or a penny per share, down from $8.78 million, or 24 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was 23 cents per share. Revenue was $114.1 million, down from $126.7 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 14 cents and sales of $115.0 million. Same-store sales including e-commerce were down 7.4%, which the accessories company says reflects a 6.9% same-store sales decline and an 8.6% decline in e-commerce sales. Same-store sales were hurt by both store and e-commerce traffic, but partially offset by one new full-line store and seven factory outlets. The FactSet consensus was for a 4% decline. Vera Bradley sees fourth-quarter revenue of $127.0 million to $132.0 million and EPS of 30-to-33 cents. The FactSet estimate is for sales of $138.7 and EPS of 30 cents. Vera Bradley shares are down more than 41% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 18.9% for the period.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story