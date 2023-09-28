Danaher Corp. DHR spinoff Veralto Corp. VLTO.WI will be added to the S&P 500 before trading Monday, when it replaces DXC Technology Co. DXC, which in turn will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to Tuesday trading. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. EBIX in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective before trading Tuesday. Separately, Vestis Corp. VSTS.WI will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 before trading on Monday. It replaces Kohl’s Corp. KSS, which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the start of Tuesday trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

