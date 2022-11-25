Veris Residential Inc. said Friday it continues to reject a buyout price of $16 a share from Kushner Cos. and Fortress Investment Group as “grossly” undervaluing the company, according to a filing. A fresh offer letter to the company from Kushner Cos. said the deal would be financed by Fortress Investment Group, but it did not include a higher price that was already rejected by the Veris Residential’s board on Nov. 3. The company said the latest offer also “denies shareholders the substantial, long-term value expected to be unlocked from Veris Residential’s nearly complete strategic transformation.” Veris Residential shares closed at $15.79 on Wednesday, down 15.5% this year, compared to a 15.5% loss by the S&P 500 .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

