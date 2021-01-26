: Verizon stock slides as outage likely caused AWS, Google service issues in Northeast U.S.

Verizon Communications Inc. shares declined Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services said connectivity issues at an external internet provider were responsible for reported outages and internet issues affecting popular services such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google products spread in the northeastern U.S.
