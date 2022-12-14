Verizon Communications Inc. plans to give some customers a free year of Netflix Inc. if they opt to subscribe to a different service through its subscription marketplace, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The story said that Verizon would give new and existing postpaid wireless or 5G wireless home internet subscribers a year’s free access to Netflix’s premium tier if they buy a yearly or season-long subscription to one of the services offered through +play, a new place to manage various subscriptions. Eligible subscriptions include NBA League Pass, NFL+ Premium, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s workout app, Duolingo , and AMC+ , which is run by AMC Networks Inc. . The move represents a push by Verizon to help people manage their streaming subscriptions, according to the report.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

