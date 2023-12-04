Verizon Communications Inc. VZ plans to offer a bundle containing ad-free Netflix and Max for $10 a month combined to customers of its myPlan service. These wireless plans let customers choose which streaming services, bundles or other offers they want to get in addition to their cellular service. Verizon said in a Monday morning press release that it will be the only one to offer such bundled savings on the services from Netflix Inc. NFLX and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD , which runs Max. The bundle will become an option for consumers Dec. 7. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
