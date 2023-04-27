Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock VZ was headed for its best day in more than two years Thursday amid a rally in the communications sector. Verizon’s stock was up 4.6% in afternoon trading and on pace to log its largest single-day percentage gain since Feb. 17, 2021, when it rose 5.2%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Verizon’s daily surge comes as the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC is up 6% and on track for its third largest one-day percentage rally over the past three years. The strong daily sector performance is being helped by upbeat results from Meta Platforms Inc. META and Comcast Corp. CMCSAMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

