Verizon Communications Inc. shares VZ were up 1.3% in morning trading Tuesday and on track to log their eighth session in a row of gains. That would make for the stock’s longest winning streak since the period that ended March 5, 2013, when it gained for 12 trading days in a row, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Verizon shares have advanced 4.5% over the current eight-session stretch. The stock is still down on the year, off 5.5% and on track to record its fourth annual decline in a row. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
