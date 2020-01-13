Verona Pharma shares shoot higher on Phase 2 trial of respiratory drug

Verona Pharma surged 69% in London trade as the biopharma said a Phase 2b study evaluating a drug for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met its primary endpoint of improved lung function. The study of nebulized ensifentrine as an add-on treatment to tiotropium found a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function at week 4.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

