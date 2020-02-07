ViacomCBS said to be planning new streaming service, entering an already crowded field

The newly combined ViacomCBS Inc. is working on a streaming service that combines CBS All Access with Viacom content, such as Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount movies, according to a new report.
