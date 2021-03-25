: ViacomCBS shares slide record 23% after company prices roughly $3 billion offering of equity securities

ViacomCBS Inc. shares tumbled 23% Wednesday, after the media and entertainment giant priced a roughly $3 billion offering of equity securities to raise the funds to invest in its new streaming service.
