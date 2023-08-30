Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV on Wednesday announced its board of directors accepted the resignation of Henk Derksen as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 25. Derksen plans to return to Europe to pursue a new opportunity, the company said. Pam Avent, currently Viavi’s global controller, was named interim CFO.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

