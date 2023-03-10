Vice Media, which has been trying to sell itself, reportedly has received an offer from Group Black, according to The Wall Street Journal Friday. The Black-owned media venture has offered Vice $400 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Recently, Vice reportedly secured $30 million in funding from Fortress Investment Group.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

