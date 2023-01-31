Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will travel to Memphis, Tenn., to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the White House announced Tuesday. Nichols, a Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis police officers, died on Jan. 10. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

