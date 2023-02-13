Adults aged 45 and older are the fastest-growing demographic in gaming, according to the NPD Group.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Video games aren’t just for kids — older gamers get mental challenge, competitive spirit from gaming - February 13, 2023
- The Margin: Super Bowl wrapup: Pregnant Rihanna breaks Twitter, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni memes himself, and more - February 12, 2023
- Market Extra: Losing the trophy? A $45 billion mortgage bill is coming due for some of America’s signature commercial properties - February 12, 2023