Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking’s treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company’s stock is down 24.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story