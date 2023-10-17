Viking Therapeutics Inc. VKTX shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the biotech drug developer said data from an early stage clinical study showed its drug candidate reduced liver fat levels. Viking shares rose as much as 7% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $10.27. The company said a Phase 1 dosing study of its drug candidate VK2735 “showed reductions in subjects’ liver fat content and plasma lipid levels” after 28 days of treatment, compared with a group given a placebo.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

