Vince McMahon wants up to $9 billion for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WWE , the media company he ran for decades and returned to this year to sell, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has received offers, the report said. WWE declined comment. Among the list of potential buyers includes Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Shares of WWE are up nearly 3% in late-afternoon trading Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

