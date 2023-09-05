Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM said Tuesday it agreed to pay about $1 billion in cash and stock to buy mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin from Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital. Payment for the deal includes $750 million in cash and 9.02 million shares of Viper Energy Partners, which closed Friday at $28.35 a share. Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG, which owns Viper Energy, has committed $200 million of equity to the deal, as well as expected proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions, including potential bond offerings. Viper Energy Partners stock is down 10.8% in 2023, compared to a 17.6% gain by the S&P 500 SPX. Diamond Energy stock is up 13.1% year-to-date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

