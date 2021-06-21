Vir, GSK say new data confirms their COVID-19 treatment can reduce hospitalization and death

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. gained 1.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the COVID-19 antibody treatment it developed with GlaxoSmithKline cut the risk of hospitalization and death among adults at high risk. The confirmatory data came from a Phase 3 clinical trial that was used to inform the emergency-use authorization granted to sotrovimab in late May. Vir also said the National Institutes of Health updated its guidelines to recommend using the monoclonal antibody in people with mild or moderate forms of the disease who are at high risk for disease progression. The companies say there are 450,000 doses of the treatment “on hand” in the U.S. at this time. Vir’s stock is up 6.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 12.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story