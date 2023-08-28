Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE bounced 0.8% in premarket trading Monday, after closing the previous session at a record low, after the space travel company said the flight window for its “Galactic 03” will open on Sept. 8. The company said that would mark the fourth spaceflight in four months. The company said the three crew members of the “Galactic 03” bought their tickets as early as 2005. The stock, which closed at a record low of $2.54 on Friday, has tumbled 24.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story