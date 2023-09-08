Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE sank 3.0% toward a fourth-straight loss and third-straight record low, even after the California-based space travel company said it completed its second private astronaut flight. That flight, the “Galactic 03,” was the fourth successfully completed flight in four months. Still, the stock has shed 11.0% over the past three days, and has plunged 44.4% over the past four months. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.9% the past four months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

