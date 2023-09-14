Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE said Thursday the flight window for “Galactic 04,” its fifth spaceflight this year, will open Oct. 5. The flight will be the company’s ninth spaceflight to date. The California-based space travel company completed its second private astronaut flight in September. That flight, the “Galactic 03,” was the fourth successfully completed flight in four months. The three private astronauts aboard “Galactic 04” are Astronaut 017, from the U.S., Astronaut 018 from the U.K. and Astronaut 019 from Pakistan. The stock was down 2.6% premarket and has fallen 45% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story