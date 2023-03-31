Investors in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE could take a breath Friday, as shares in the aerospace and space travel company appeared unaffected by the troubles facing rocket-launcher builder Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. VORB Sir Richard Branson is the largest shareholder for both companies, according to FactSet data, and is also chairman of Virgin Atlantic Airways. Virgin Galactic’s stock gained 0.7% in morning trading, and has rallied 17.5% year to date. Meanwhile, Virgin Orbit shares plunged 38.7% toward a record-low close, and has plummeted 88.7% this year, after the company said it would lay off 675 employees, or about 85% of its workforce, given the company’s “inability to secure meaningful funding.” Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.7% on Friday, and has tacked on 6.3% year to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

