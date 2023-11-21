Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE are down 5.1% Tuesday, putting the stock on pace to snap a two-day winning streak. The private spaceflight company’s shares rose with other space stocks earlier this week in the wake of SpaceX’s second Starship flight test. Virgin Galactic’s stock has fallen 38.5% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 18.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

