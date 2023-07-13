Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock SPCE rose 2.6% in premarket trades Thursday, boosted by the announcement that the company is targeting Aug. 10 for Galactic 02, its second commercial spaceflight. The Galactic 02 mission will also mark Virgin Galactic’s first private astronaut mission. Last month the Galactic 01 mission transported three crew members from the Italian air force and the National Research Council of Italy into space to conduct research on microgravity. Details of the Galactic 02 crew and pilots will be released at a later date, Virgin Galactic said, in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

