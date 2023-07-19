Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s SPCE stock rose 6.2% Wednesday after ending Tuesday’s session up 0.3%, snapping a two-day losing steak. On Monday Virgin Galactic named the three passengers for its first flight to take private astronauts to space. The private space company is targeting Aug. 10 for the Galactic 02 mission, which is its second commercial spaceflight and seventh spaceflight. Last month, the Galactic 01 mission transported three crew members from the Italian air force and the National Research Council of Italy into space to conduct research on microgravity.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story