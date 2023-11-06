Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE pulled back 8.7% Monday, putting the stock on pace to snap a five-day winning streak and its largest single-day percentage decline since Oct. 9, when it fell 8.9%. Virgin Galactic’s stock rocketed last week as the private spaceflight company’s Galactic 05 mission — the company’s sixth spaceflight in six months — reached space. Shares of Virgin Galactic have fallen 51.6% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 13.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

