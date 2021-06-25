: Virgin Galactic’s stock rockets toward a record gain after FAA clears passenger flights into space

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. rocketed toward a four-month high Friday, after the aerospace and space travel company said it received regulatory clearance to fly customers to space.
