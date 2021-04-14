: Virgin Media and O2 $43.2 billion merger cleared by competition watchdog

The £31 billion merger between Virgin Media and O2 has been provisionally cleared by the U.K.’s competition watchdog, after it found the deal was unlikely to lead to reduced competition or higher prices for wholesale mobile services.
