Vir’s stock gains on early results from clinical trials for its hepatitis B treatment candidate

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. gained 3.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the company shared positive data from mid-stage and early-stage clinical trials for its experimental hepatitis C treatments. One candidate, VIR-2218, was tested subcutaneously in 32 patients with chronic hepatitis B infections. The other, VIR-3434, enrolled 40 patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Vir’s stock is up 85.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.0%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story