Visa Inc. shares V were up 0.7% in Tuesday morning trading and on track to close at a new all-time high. The stock recently changed hands at $251.71; any close above the $250.93 recorded July 27, 2021 would mark a new record for Visa shares. Visa came public in 2008, and its stock is up nearly 2200% from its split-adjusted initial public offering price of $11. Visa ranks 10th by market capitalization within the S&P 500 SPX, with a valuation of $512 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

