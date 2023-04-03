Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the outdoor and sporting goods maker said in a filing it was embarking on a more than $50 million cost reduction and “earnings improvement” program. The company, whose brands include Bell helmets, Camelbak water bladders, and Bushnell riflescopes and other products, said that the plan includes office closures, spending cuts, EBIT improvements and headcount reductions across brands and corporate teams. “The changes are being implemented in response to elevated retail inventory levels, rising interest rates and inflation, which have pressured our top and bottom lines and impacted our outlook for fiscal year 2024,” Vista Outdoor said. The company said that its previously announced separation into two publicly traded companies, one focusing on outdoor products and the other on sporting products, is expected to occur this year, and the changes will help it prepare for the split. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

