Visteon Corp. VC said Tuesday its board has authorized a share buyback program of $300 million that will expire Dec. 31, 2026. The maker of hardware and software for cars said it expects to fund the buybacks using cash on hand and future cash flow generation. The stock has gained 69% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 5.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

