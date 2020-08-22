Spiraling debt, slow COVID-19 response and trade wars could spike prices, inflation and interest rates for Americans, writes Vitaliy Katsenelson.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Vitaliy Katsenelson’s Contrarian Edge: The U.S. dollar’s sharp decline is driving this investment manager — reluctantly — into gold - August 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Even with a strong crop this year, U.S. farmers are suffering - August 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Republicans seek to match Democrats in mail-in vote applications amid Trump criticism - August 22, 2020