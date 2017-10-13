VoIP provider Bandwidth files IPO documents

Bandwidth Inc. hopes to raise $85 million in its initial public offering, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday. The Raleigh, N.C.-based company said it intends to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BAND” and will have two share classes. Bandwidth is a cloud-based communications platform that offers VoIP services, as well as text messaging to enterprise-sized customers. For the first six months of 2017 the company logged a net income of $4.9 million on sales of $79.2 million. The company said it has 865 customers, and includes Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. . Morgan Stanley, Keybanc Capital Markets and Baird are among the underwriters listed.

