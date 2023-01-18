Volta Inc. VLTA stock jumped 4.5% in premarket trades after the electric-vehicle charging network technology company agreed to be acquired by Shell USA Inc. SHEL for $169 million. Shell USA will acquire all outstanding shares of Volta for 86 cents a share, an 18% premium from the Jan. 17 closing price. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as advisers to Volta. The move will help Shell accelerate decarbonization of the transportation sector, Volta noted in a press release. Volta went public in August 2021, as part of its merger with SPAC Tortoise Corp II. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story