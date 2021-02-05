Vor Biopharma’s stock more than doubles out of the gate

Shares of Vor BioPharma Inc. blasted out of the gate Friday, as they open at more the double the upsized initial public offering’s price. The first trade for the Massachusetts-based cell therapy company’s stock was at $42.02 at 11:19 a.m. Eastern, which was 133.4% above the $18 IPO price. The company sold about 9.8 million shares in the IPO, up from a previously expected 8.23 million shares, to raise $176.9 million. The stock has pared some gains since the open, and was recently up 88.8%. At current prices, Vor is being valued at about $1.22 billion. The stock debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 1.7% toward a record close and the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, also toward a record.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story