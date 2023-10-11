Shares of auto and consumer electronics supplier Voxx International Corp. VOXX rallied more than 20% Wednesday after Gentex Corp. GNTX disclosed an 8.6% stake in the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Voxx shares hit an intraday high of $9.90, while Gentex shares were down fractionally. Gentex designs and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection products. According to the filing, Gentex holds 1.74 million shares, after Gentex bought about 1.57 million shares at $10 apiece, and plans to purchase another 1.57 million at a price of at least $7. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story