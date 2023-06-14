Property and casualty insurer W.R. Berkley Corp. WRB on Wednesday said its board had voted to increase its regular cash dividend by 10% to an annual rate of 44 cents per share. The company also said its board had raised its planned share buyback to 15 million shares. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

