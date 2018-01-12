Wal-Mart to take a charge associated with Sam’s Club closures

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it will take an approximately 14 cents-per-share discrete charge related to the Sam’s Club reorganization that will result in the closure of 63 locations. The “vast majority” of the charge will be in the fourth quarter. After announcing a minimum wage increase and other benefits on Thursday, it was revealed that Sam’s Club locations nationwide were closing. Twelve of the 63 shuttered stores will be converted to e-commerce fulfillment centers. There will be 597 clubs remaining. Sam’s Club Chief Executive John Furner said the company is working to place as many displaced associates as possible to other locations. About 10,000 jobs will be affected, according to The Wall Street Journal. Wal-Mart will share additional information “as appropriate” when it reports quarterly results on Feb. 20, Wal-Mart shares are up 0.3% in Friday premarket trading and up 47.2% for the last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 28.6% for the past 12 months.

