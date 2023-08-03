Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA on Thursday said it sold shares of drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC for initial proceeds of $1.85 billion. Walgreens said it planned to use the proceeds it got from the deal largely to pay down debt and to handle general operations. The financial figure reflects a sale made “pursuant to prepaid variable share forward transactions” through a share offering for around $1.6 billion, and “depending on the stock price at the time, potentially additional proceeds at maturity,” set for fiscal 2026. The figure also reflects a share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen for proceeds of roughly $250 million. Walgreens said that such prepaid transactions “provide liquidity while maintaining ability to participate in potential stock price appreciation.” Shares of Walgreens were down 0.3% after hours. Shares of AmerisourceBergen were unchanged. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

