Shares of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA were down 0.9% and trading at $20.11 on Monday, putting the stock on pace for its lowest close since Aug. 31, 1998, when it finished at $19.19. The stock, currently the worst performer in the Dow today, has fallen 46% year to date, and is on track for its worst year on record. The company’s financial results have come up short in recent quarters, and it has faced rising costs, a drop-off in COVID-19 vaccinations and a slower rollout of its healthcare business. Walgreens last month named Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

